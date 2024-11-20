Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.21% of U.S. Global Investors worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.85.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

