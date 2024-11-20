Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Guggenheim

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,812.80. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,512 shares of company stock worth $15,813,462.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,111,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

