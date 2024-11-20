Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.