Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.