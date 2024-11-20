Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPNS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.