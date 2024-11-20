ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 29,617 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 29,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,457,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,745,792. The trade was a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ScanSource Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SCSC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
