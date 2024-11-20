Schubert & Co Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

