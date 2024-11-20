Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

