SEA’s (SE) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

SE opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $117.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

