Sentry LLC Buys Shares of 3,214 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

