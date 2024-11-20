Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Drops By 5.5%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

