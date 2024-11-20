Short Interest in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Declines By 6.0%

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties



COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

