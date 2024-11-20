Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Drops By 5.6%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 945.74 and a beta of 0.96. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Several brokerages have commented on DSGR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
