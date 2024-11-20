Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Drops By 5.6%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 945.74 and a beta of 0.96. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $468.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Distribution Solutions Group

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.