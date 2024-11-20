Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

