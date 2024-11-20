SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,951,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $5,470,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after buying an additional 438,084 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 327,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after acquiring an additional 321,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

