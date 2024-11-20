Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $110,086,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 713,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

