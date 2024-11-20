Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Amendment Approval to 2021 Stock Incentive Plan

Get alerts:

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that at a special stockholders meeting held on November 15, 2024, an amendment to the Soluna Holdings, Inc. Fourth Amended and Restated 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”) was approved by stockholders.

The Amendment to the 2021 Plan alters the calculation of shares authorized under the plan, which was initially adopted on February 12, 2021. This plan has gone through several amendments and restatements over time, with the most recent updates made on May 30, 2024, prior to the recent Amendment approval.

Further details regarding the Amendment were included in the Proxy Statement filed by the company with the SEC on October 28, 2024. The terms and conditions of the 2021 Plan can be found in the proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 1, 2024, and its subsequent amendments.

Alongside this Amendment, Soluna Holdings, Inc. also presented two proposals to its stockholders. The first proposal involved the reservation and issuance of common stock under a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement and an amendment to the Securities Purchase Agreement. The voting results indicated that the proposal was approved with a significant majority.

The second proposal sought the approval of an amendment to the Soluna Holdings, Inc. 2021 Fourth Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan. This amendment intended to modify the calculation of the number of shares of common stock available for awards. Stockholders also endorsed this proposal through a favorable vote.

The filing confirmed that the reported voting results are considered final. The company has duly furnished the required financial statements and exhibits concerning these matters in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As per the filing, Soluna Holdings, Inc. completed this report on November 18, 2024, with the submission authorized by John Tunison, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The full details of these amendments and their impact on the company’s operations are available through the SEC filing on the company’s website or the SEC’s website.

This news article is based on the recent 8-K filing submitted to the SEC by Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH).

