SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $185,826. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

