Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $5,853,826 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.