Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $62.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.