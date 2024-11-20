Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,741,295.98. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Qualys Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.47.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
