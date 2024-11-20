Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,464 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

