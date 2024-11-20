Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,939,000 after buying an additional 15,008,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,584 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

