Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock worth $781,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

