Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Veris Residential worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRE. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

