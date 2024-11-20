Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 32.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

NYSE WH opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $98.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

