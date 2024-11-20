Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,433,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,929,910.45. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $15,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,535.16. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,249 shares of company stock worth $437,470,322. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24,962.96 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $259.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carvana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.