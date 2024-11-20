Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New York Times by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Times by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.