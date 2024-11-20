Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,843,700.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00.
Shares of SU opened at C$57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
