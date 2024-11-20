Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,175. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.