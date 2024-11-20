Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $149.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.