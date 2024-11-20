Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after buying an additional 1,496,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146,808 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

