Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

TSCDY stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Tesco has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

