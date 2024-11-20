The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $432,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Marcus by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of MCS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.00 million, a PE ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

