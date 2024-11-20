Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $2,721,184.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,141.07. This represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.5 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

