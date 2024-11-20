Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $2,721,184.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,141.07. This represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Trading Up 4.5 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
NET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
