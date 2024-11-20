Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
Toshiba Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
