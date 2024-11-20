Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

