Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
