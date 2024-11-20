Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

