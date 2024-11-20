Truist Financial Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

CRWD stock opened at $353.29 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.01, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

