Truist Financial Raises BKV (NYSE:BKV) Price Target to $25.00

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

