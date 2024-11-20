Unilever’s (UL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.