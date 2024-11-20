Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 384.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,970,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,276,000 after buying an additional 7,118,044 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

