VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after acquiring an additional 181,475 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

