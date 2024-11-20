Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.94 and a 12-month high of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.