Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 22,275 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,103,726.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,339.30. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, David Destefano sold 159,107 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $7,893,298.27.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 284.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 115,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 57,797 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

