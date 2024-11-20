Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $121.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

