Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 99,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $50.75.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,052.76. The trade was a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

