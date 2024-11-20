Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 443.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,112 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,560,000 after purchasing an additional 856,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

EMN opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.