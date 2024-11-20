Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,393 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after buying an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,082,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

