Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,723 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $954.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 51.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,940 shares of company stock worth $127,410. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.