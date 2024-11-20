Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE WRBY opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. This represents a 69.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

